Fri, Feb 12, 2021 @ 15:36 GMT
Home Live Comments NIESR expects UK economy to contract -3.8% in Q1

NIESR expects UK economy to contract -3.8% in Q1

By ActionForex.com

NIESR said it expected the UK economy to contract by -3.8% in Q1 this year, “as stringent Covid-19 restrictions are expected remain elevated until early spring, along with the effects of post-Brexit adjustment”.

“The level of GDP in the fourth quarter remained about 8 per cent below pre-pandemic levels even before a third lockdown became necessary in January 2021. With Covid-19 restrictions expected to remain elevated until early spring, we anticipate a sharp decline in activity during the first quarter of the year. Nevertheless, growth will pick up from the second quarter onwards as restrictions ease on the back of a successful vaccination programme.” Dr Kemar Whyte, Senior Economist – Macroeconomic Modelling and Forecasting.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.