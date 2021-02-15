Japan GDP grew 12.7% annualized, 3.0% qoq in Q4, well above expectations

Mon, Feb 15, 2021 @ 06:40 GMT
Japan’s GDP grew 12.7% annualized in Q4, well above expectation of 9.5%. On quarterly terms, GDP grew 3.0% qoq, beat expectation of 2.3% qoq. Looking at some details, private consumption rose 2.2% qoq, above expectation of 1.8% qoq. Capital expenditure rose 4.5% qoq, above expectation of 2.6% qoq. External demand rose 1.0% qoq, matched expectations. Price index, however, rose just 0.2% yoy, missed expectation of 0.5% yoy.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said that the set of data showed the economy’s capacity on recovery. Nevertheless, consumer spending remained below average. Exports could also weaken if the coronavirus infections prompts more restrictions in other markets like Europe. The country is not out of the woods yet.

Also from Japan, industrial production was finalized at -1.0% mom in December.

