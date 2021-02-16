German ZEW rose to 71.2, optimistic about the future

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

German ZEW Economic Sentiment rose to 71.2 in February, up from 61.8, well above expectation of 60.0. Current Situation Index dropped to -67.2, down from -66.4, missed expectation of -67.0. Eurozone ZEW Economist Sentiment rose to 69.9, up from 58.3, well above expectation of 59.2. Current Situation Index rose 4.3 pts to 74.6.

“The financial market experts are optimistic about the future. They are confident that the German economy will be back on the growth track within the next six months. Consumption and retail trade in particular are expected to recover significantly, accompanied by higher inflation expectations,” comments ZEW President Achim Wambach.

