Japan’s export surged 6.4% yoy in Jan, imports dropped -9.5% yoy

Japan’s export rose 6.4% yoy to JPY 5780B in January. By region, exports to China jumped a massive 37.5% yoy, largest annual gain since April 2010. Exports to the US, on the other hand, dropped -4.8% yoy. Imports dropped -9.5% yoy to JPY 6104B. Trade deficit came in at JPY -324B.

In seasonally adjusted term, exports rose 4.4% mom to JPY 6362B. Imports rose 6.9% mom to JPY 5969B. Trade surplus narrowed to JPY 393B, below expectation of JPY 480B.

Also from Japan, machine orders unexpectedly rose 5.2% mom in December, versus expectation of -6.2% mom decline.