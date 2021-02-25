Thu, Feb 25, 2021 @ 14:43 GMT
Home Live Comments ECB Lane: Ensuring favourable financing conditions is central to restoring inflation momentum

ECB Lane: Ensuring favourable financing conditions is central to restoring inflation momentum

By ActionForex.com

ECB chief economist Philip Lane said in a speech, “ensuring favourable financing conditions is central to restoring inflation momentum and guiding the formation of inflation expectations”. And, “preservation of favourable financing conditions should involve the inspection of indicators along the whole transmission chain of our monetary policy”.

Within the broad-based set of indicators, “the downstream conditions facing the households and firms that rely on bank-based credit play a prominent role,” he said”. “Upstream indicators of risk-free OIS rates and sovereign yields are particularly important”.

Accordingly, “the ECB is closely monitoring the evolution of longer-term nominal bond yields,” Lane added.

Full speech here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.