OPEC: Positive global economic developments and resilient demand in Asia are encouraging

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

OPEC quoted Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo in a series a tweets, noting that “the headwinds of uncertainty that shocked the market last year continue to abate.”

“The outlook for the global oil market continues to be positive. Positive global economic developments and resilient demand in Asia are encouraging”.

The 49th Meeting of the Joint Technical Committee of DoC participating countries has begun via videoconference. The meeting is held in preparation for the 27th JMMC & the 14th OPEC & non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting scheduled for Wednesday, 3 March & Thursday, 4 March, respectively. pic.twitter.com/OtiaqHSwjN — OPEC (@OPECSecretariat) March 2, 2021

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>