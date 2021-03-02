Tue, Mar 02, 2021 @ 17:18 GMT
Home Live Comments OPEC: Positive global economic developments and resilient demand in Asia are encouraging

OPEC: Positive global economic developments and resilient demand in Asia are encouraging

By ActionForex.com

OPEC quoted Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo in a series a tweets, noting that “the headwinds of uncertainty that shocked the market last year continue to abate.”

“The outlook for the global oil market continues to be positive. Positive global economic developments and resilient demand in Asia are encouraging”.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.