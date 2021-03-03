Wed, Mar 03, 2021 @ 06:13 GMT
Home Live Comments Fed Brainard: Transitory inflation more probable than a durable shift above target

Fed Brainard: Transitory inflation more probable than a durable shift above target

By ActionForex.com

Fed Governor Lael Brainard said in a speech, “increasing vaccinations, along with enacted and expected fiscal measures and accommodative monetary policy, point to a strong modal outlook for 2021, although considerable uncertainty remains”.

“Inflation is likely to temporarily rise above 2 percent,” she added. “Transitory inflationary pressures are possible if there is a surge of demand that outstrips supply in certain sectors when the economy opens up fully”. But, “a burst of transitory inflation seems more probable than a durable shift above target in the inflation trend and an unmooring of inflation expectations to the upside”

“Today the economy remains far from our goals in terms of both employment and inflation, and it will take some time to achieve substantial further progress,” she said. “We will need to be patient to achieve the outcomes set out in our guidance”.

Full speech here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.