Fri, Mar 05, 2021 @ 04:46 GMT
Home Live Comments US 10 year yield jumped as Fed Powell left no hint on...

US 10 year yield jumped as Fed Powell left no hint on operation twist

By ActionForex.com

US treasury yields surged again while stocks tumbled overnight after Fed Chair Jerome Powell failed to provide any guidance on what Fed would do regarding recent sharp rise in long-term yields. That left markets wondering how far Fed would allow the yield curve to continue to steepen.

Powell noted that the climb in yield was “something that was notable and caught my attention”. He would be “concerned by disorderly conditions in markets or a persistent tightening in financial conditions that threatens the achievement of our goals”. Yet, Fed is looking at “a broad range of financial conditions,” rather than a single measure.

There were some speculations that Powell would hint on the possibility of an “Operation Twist” that concentrate on purchases on the longer-end. When asked about the topic, Powell just said “our current policy stance is appropriate”.

US 10-year yield rose 0.0080 to 1.550 overnight, but it’s held below last week’s high of 1.614 so far. Upside momentum in TNX remain rather firm from medium term point of view. Any “disorderly” movement could shoot TNX to 2% level rather quickly, which is close to 1.971 structural resistance and 61.8% retracement of 3.248 to 0.398 at 2.159.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Trading Sessions

How to Identify Trendlines

What Moves FX Markets?

ECN Forex Trading Explained

Does Trading Psychology Really Affects Your Performance

Accept Losses and Become a Consistent Trader

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.