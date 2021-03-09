Tue, Mar 09, 2021 @ 05:40 GMT
Home Live Comments Japan household spending dropped -6.1% yoy in Jan

Japan household spending dropped -6.1% yoy in Jan

By ActionForex.com

Japan household spending dropped -6.1% yoy in January, much worse than expectation of -2.1% yoy. That’s also the second straight month of decrease, as spending was dragged down by a second state of emergency. “With people refraining from going out under the state of emergency, outlays for items such as suits and dresses fell,” a Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications official told reporters. Also released, nominal total cash earnings dropped -0.8% yoy in January, down for a 10th straight month.

In Q4, GDP growth was finalized at 2.8% qoq, 11.7% yoy. The figures were revised down form 3.0% qoq, 22.9% annualized. Capital expenditure grew 4.3% qoq. External demand rose 1.1% qoq. Private consumption rose 2.2% qoq. Price index rose 0.3% yoy.

The economy is expected to shrink in Q1 as it returned to pandemic restrictions. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga last week extended the emergency through March 21 for the Tokyo region.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.