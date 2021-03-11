ECB: PEPP to be conducted at significantly higher pace over the next quarter

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB said it expected the purchases under the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) to be conducted at a “significantly higher pace” over the next quarter. Though, the total envelop will be left unchanged at EUR 1850B, and the program will continue until at least end of March 2022.

The Governing Council will purchase flexibly according to market conditions and with a view to “preventing a tightening of financing conditions”. The total envelop can be “recalibrated if required”, to maintain favourable financing conditions to help counter the negative pandemic shock to the path of inflation.

Main refinancing rate is kept at 0.00%. Marginal lending rate and deposit rate are held at 0.25% and -0.50% respectively. Interest are expected to “remain at their present or lower levels” until inflation outlook robustly converges to target within its horizon.

