Eurozone industrial production rose 0.8% mom in Jan, EU up 0.7% mom

Eurozone industrial production rose 0.8% mom in January, well above expectation of 0.2% mom. Production of durable consumer goods rose by 0.8% mom, non-durable consumer goods by 0.6% mom, energy and capital goods by 0.4% mom and intermediate goods by 0.3% mom.

EU industrial production rose 0.7% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest increases were registered in Luxembourg (+3.8% mom), Greece and France (both +3.4% mom) and Belgium (+3.1% mom). The largest decreases were observed in Estonia and Latvia (both -1.5% mom), Portugal (-1.3%) and Spain (-0.7% mom).

Full release here.