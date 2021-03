US PPI rose 0.5% mom in February, above expectation of 0.3% mom. Annually, PPI jumped to 2.8% yoy, up from 1.7% yoy, above expectation of 2.7% yoy. It’s also the largest increase since October 2018.

PPI ex foods, energy and trade services rose 0.2% mom, matched expectations. Annually, PPI ex foods, energy and trade services rose 2.2%, highest since May 2019.

Full release here.