Japan cabinet office: Exports increasing at a slower pace

In the March monthly economic report, Japan’s Cabinet office maintained that the economy “shows weakness in some component” as it’s picking up in a “severe situation due to the pandemic. In particular, export assessment was downgraded from “increasing to “increasing at a slower pace recently”.

Other assessments were generally unchanged, with private consumption in a “weak tone”, business investments “showing movements of picking up”, industrial production is “picking up, corporate profits are “picking up as a whole”, employment shows “steady movements” in some are but weakness remains. Consumer prices were flat.

Provisional translation of the report here.

