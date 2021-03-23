Tue, Mar 23, 2021 @ 11:32 GMT
Home Live Comments Japan cabinet office: Exports increasing at a slower pace

Japan cabinet office: Exports increasing at a slower pace

By ActionForex.com

In the March monthly economic report, Japan’s Cabinet office maintained that the economy “shows weakness in some component” as it’s picking up in a “severe situation due to the pandemic. In particular, export assessment was downgraded from “increasing to “increasing at a slower pace recently”.

Other assessments were generally unchanged, with private consumption in a “weak tone”, business investments “showing movements of picking up”, industrial production is “picking up, corporate profits are “picking up as a whole”, employment shows “steady movements” in some are but weakness remains. Consumer prices were flat.

Provisional translation of the report here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.