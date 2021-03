In a WSJ interview, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said “2023 is the time we’re going to start to be in the liftoff range” on monetary policy.

Fed will need to see “strong and robust” inflation for a sustained period before raising interest rates. Bostic added, “I just don’t have a lot of certainty that we’re going to see that very quickly.”

Though, he’s still seeing strong 6% growth in the US economy this year. Inflation would also overshoot Fed’s 2% target.