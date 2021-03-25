Thu, Mar 25, 2021 @ 08:14 GMT
Germany Gfk consumer climate rose to -6.2, just a flash in the pan

By ActionForex.com

Germany Gfk Consumer Climate for April improved to -6.2, up from -12.7, above expectation of -11.8. For March, economic expectations rose from 8.0 to 17.7. Income expectations rose from 6.5 to 22.3. Propensity to buy also rose from 7.4 to 12.3.

Rolf Bürkl, GfK consumer expert: “The hard lockdown will severely damage consumer confidence and the current improvement will remain a flash in the pan. A sustained recovery in consumer confidence will continue to be a long time coming — which means difficult times ahead for retailers and manufacturers.”

