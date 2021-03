Gold drops notably in early US session and it’s now heading back to 1700 handle. Current development argues that corrective recovery from 1676.65 has completed at 1755.29, ahead of 1764.31 support turned resistance. It’s also held well below falling 55 day EMA, keeping near term outlook bearish. Corrective fall from 2075.18 is likely still in progress.

Break of 1676.65 will extend such correction to 50% retracement of 1160.17 to 2075.18 at 1617.67. We’ll look for bottoming signals again there.