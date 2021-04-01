Japan Tankan large manufacturing index rose to 5 in Q1, highest since Q3 2019

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan Tankan Large Manufacturing Index rose to 5 in Q1, up from -10, above expectation of 0. That’s also the highest level since Q3 2019. Non-Manufacturing Index rose to -1, up from -5, above expectation of -5. Large Manufacturing Outlook rose to 4, up from -8, matched expectations. Non-Manufacturing Outlook rose to -1, up from -6, above expectation of -2. All industry Capex rose 3.0%, above expectation of 1.4%.

Also released, PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 52.7 in March, up from February’s 51.4. Usamah Bhatti, Economist at IHS Markit, said: “The Japanese manufacturing sector continued to gather some positive momentum at the end of the first quarter of 2021… Beyond the immediate future, Japanese manufacturers were confident that output would continue to rise over the coming 12 months… Currently, IHS Markit estimates that industrial production in Japan will grow 7.7% in 2021, yet this does not fully recover the output lost in 2020.”

