Thu, Apr 08, 2021 @ 05:54 GMT
Home Live Comments New Zealand ANZ business confidence dropped to -8.4, stresses and strains starting...

New Zealand ANZ business confidence dropped to -8.4, stresses and strains starting to show

By ActionForex.com

New Zealand ANZ Business confidence dropped to -8.4 in April, down from -4.1. Own activity outlook dropped slightly to 16.4, down from 16.6. Looking at more details, export intensions rose from 4.5 to 6.6. Investment intentions rose form 11.9 to 12.4. Cost expectations rose from 73.3 to 75.1. Employment intentions dropped slightly from 14.4 to 14.1. Profit expectations dropped notably from -0.6 to -4.3.

ANZ said: “The stresses and strains in the New Zealand economy are starting to show…. rising costs are an economy-wide issue…. It’s inflationary, but not growth-friendly, so the RBNZ will look through it as long as it appears transitory.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.