UK PMI construction rose to 61.7 in Mar, highest since 2014

UK PMI Construction rose to 61.7 in March, up sharply from 53.3, well above expectation of 55.0. That’s the strongest reading since September 2014. Markit also said there was robust growth in all major categories of construction activity. Rise in commercial work was fastest for six-and-a-half years. Job creation also accelerated to 27-month high.

Tim Moore, Economics Director at IHS Markit: “March data revealed a surge in UK construction output as the recovery broadened out from house building to commercial work and civil engineering… Improving confidence among clients in the commercial segment was a key driver of growth.. The increasingly optimistic UK economic outlook has created a halo effect on construction demand and the perceived viability of new projects.”

Full release here.