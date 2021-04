US CPI rose 0.6% mom in March, above expectation of 0.5% mom. That’s the highest 1-month increase since August 2012. Core CPI, all items less food and energy, rose 0.3% mom, above expectation of 0.2% mom.

Annually, headline CPI accelerated to 2.6% yoy, up from 1.7% yoy, above expectation of 2.5% yoy. Core CPI accelerated to 1.6% yoy, up from 1.3% yoy, matched expectations.

Full release here.