US retail sales rose 9.8% mom to USD 619.6B in March, well above expectation of 5.5% mom. That’s the best figure since Mary 2020. Ex-auto sales rose 8.4% mom, above expectation of 4.8% mom. Ex-gasoline sales rose 9.7% mom. Ex-auto, ex-gasoline sales rose 8.2% mom.

