BoJ Kuroda: We’re not at a stage to debate ETF exit

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that it’s too early to consider exit from ETF purchases. “When we are to unload our ETF holdings, we will set guidelines on how to do this at a policy-setting meeting,” Kuroda told parliament. “But we’re not at a stage now to debate an exit.”

Separately, it’s reported that BoJ is considering to downgrade inflation forecasts for the current fiscal year. The central bank expected core consumer prices to be at 0.5% this fiscal year. But cuts in mobile phone charges could push core inflation by around -0.2%. BoJ will release updated quarterly forecasts at its policy meeting on April 26-27.

