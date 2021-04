New Zealand CPI rose 0.8% qoq in Q1, matched expectations. Annually, CPI accelerated to 1.5% yoy, up from 1.4% yoy. Looking at some details, the rises in prices were led by transport, which rose 3.9% qoq, biggest quarterly rise in over a decade. Rent prices rose 1.0% qoq, biggest quarterly rise in a year.

