UK PMI composite rose to 60, second strongest spell in 23 years of records

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK PMI Manufacturing rose to 60.7 in April, up from 58.9, above expectation of 59.0. That’s the highest level in more than 26 years. PMI Services rose to 60.1, up from 56.3, above expectation of 59.0, a 80-month high. PMI Composite rose to 60.0, up from 56.4, an 89-month high since November 2013.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, said: “Companies are reporting a surge in demand for both goods and services as the economy opens up from lockdowns and the encouraging vaccine roll-out adds to a brighter outlook. In more than 23 years of PMI history, we have only seen one spell of faster growth than this, recorded between August and November 2013”.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.