Eurozone economic sentiment rose to 110.3, back above pre-pandemic levels

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator rose strongly by 9.4 to 110.3 in April, above expectation of 103.0. It also scored markedly above its long term average and pre-pandemic level for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak in Europe. Employment Expectations Indicator also jumped 9.3 pts to 107.1), lifting it above long-term average and pre-pandemic level too.

Looking at some details, Eurozone industrial confidence rose from 1.1 to 9.4. Services confidence rose from -9.4 to 2.8. Consumer confidence rose from -12.1 to -9.0. Retail trade confidence rose from -11.0 to -1.5. Construction confidence rose from -5.0 to 0.8.

EU ESI rose 9.8 pts to 109.7. The ESI rose markedly in all of the six largest EU economies, most so in Poland (+11.3), followed by the Netherlands (+10.7), Spain (+9.1), France (+8.5), Germany (+5.7) and Italy (+5.3). Thanks to the latest increases, sentiment in all six countries is above its long-term average of 100.

