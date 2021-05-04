Swiss SECO consumer climate rose to -7.1, back at pre-crisis level

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Swiss SECO consumer climate rose to -7.1 in Q2, up from -14.2. The reading was approximately back at pre-pandemic level, and closing in on its long-term average at -5. Looking at some details, expected economic development rose form -17.7 to 3.4, turned positive. Expected financial situation edged up from -7.2 to -6.4.

SECO said: “Sentiment amongst Swiss households is improving. The results of the April survey show that expectations regarding general economic development in particular are becoming more positive. The likelihood of households making major purchases has also risen.”

