Fed Rosengren: Premature to focus on tapering

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Wednesday that “significant slack remains in the economy”. “Substantial improvement” is needed to Fed to begin tapering. “It is quite possible that we’ll see those conditions as we get to the latter half of the year,” he said.

“But right now what we have is one really strong employment report, one quarterly strong GDP report,” Rosengren added. “And so I think it’s premature right now to focus on the tapering.” He emphasized, “the Fed has no desire to surprise markets.”

Separately, Vice Chair Richard Clarida told CNBC, “we’re still a long way from our goals, and in our new framework, we want to see actual progress and not just forecast progress.” Asked about when the Fed should start talking about tapering, he said, “we don’t think so right now.”

