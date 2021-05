US PPI rose 0.6% mom, 6.2% yoy in April, above expectation of 0.3% mom, 6.0% yoy. The annual increase was the highest since November 2010. PPI core rose 0.7% mom, 4.1% yoy, above expectation of 0.2% mom, 3.1% yoy. The annual rate was highest since August 2014.

