Australia retail sales rose 1.1% in April, led by food retailing

Australia retail sales rose 1.1%, or AUD 350.2m, in April, above expectation of 0.5% mom. Annually, sales rose 25.1% yoy.

Ben James, Director of Quarterly Economy Wide Surveys, said: “Food retailing led the rises in April, following falls in both February and March 2021. All industries except department stores rose, with similar rises for cafes, restaurants, and takeaway food services, household goods retailing, and other retailing.

New South Wales and Victoria led the state rises, with sales continuing to return in Sydney and Melbourne. A lockdown in Western Australia in April saw a 1.5% fall in that state”

Full release here.