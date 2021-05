Japan CPI core (all item less fresh food), was unchanged at -0.1% yoy in April, better than expectation of -0.2% yoy. Headline all item CPI dropped to -0.4% yoy, down from -0.2% yoy. CPI core-core (all item ex fresh food and energy), turned negative to -0.2% yoy, down form 0.3% yoy.

Nevertheless, analysts saw the drop in inflation as being almost entirely due to the -26.5% plunge in mobile phone charges. That already lowed -0.5% off core CPI.