Germany Q1 GDP contraction finalized at -1.8% qoq, still down -5% from pre-pandemic level

Germany Q1 GDP contraction was finalized at -1.8% qoq. It’s down -3.4% yoy on price-adjusted bases, down -3.1% yoy on price- and calendar-adjusted bases. Comparing prepandemic level in Q4 2019, GDP was still down -5.0%.

Looking at some details, household final consumption expenditure was down -9.1% yoy. Gross fixed capital formation did not contribute to year-on-year growth. Fixed capital formation in machinery and equipment dropped -0.7% yoy, and in construction by -1.6% yoy. Government final consumption rose 2.5% yoy. Exports of goods and services dropped -0.6% yoy. Total imports dropped -3.0% yoy.

All sectors were down on a year earlier. In particular, services dropped -13.9% yoy. Gross value of manufacturing was still down -1.2% yoy despite improvement in the second half. Information and communications was the only sector that saw noticeable growth of 0.7% yoy.

