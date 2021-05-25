Germany Q1 GDP contraction finalized at -1.8% qoq, still down -5% from pre-pandemic level

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany Q1 GDP contraction was finalized at -1.8% qoq. It’s down -3.4% yoy on price-adjusted bases, down -3.1% yoy on price- and calendar-adjusted bases. Comparing prepandemic level in Q4 2019, GDP was still down -5.0%.

Looking at some details, household final consumption expenditure was down -9.1% yoy. Gross fixed capital formation did not contribute to year-on-year growth. Fixed capital formation in machinery and equipment dropped -0.7% yoy, and in construction by -1.6% yoy. Government final consumption rose 2.5% yoy. Exports of goods and services dropped -0.6% yoy. Total imports dropped -3.0% yoy.

All sectors were down on a year earlier. In particular, services dropped -13.9% yoy. Gross value of manufacturing was still down -1.2% yoy despite improvement in the second half. Information and communications was the only sector that saw noticeable growth of 0.7% yoy.

