BoJ Suzuki: Desirable to constrain pace of increase in ETFs and J-REITs purchases

BOJ board member Hitoshi Suzuki said in a speech that it’s important for the central to “conduct purchases of ETFs and J-REITs while paying attention to its financial soundness.” As the EFT and J-REIT holdings increase, “the impact on the Bank’s balance sheet will become large.”

Hence, “it is desirable for the Bank to constrain the paces of increase in their amounts outstanding as much as possible by conducting the purchases flexibly; it will decisively conduct them on a large scale during times of heightened market instability while refraining from conducting them during normal times.”

Full speech here.

