Eurozone PPI at 1.0% mom, 7.6% yoy in Apr

Eurozone PPI came in at 1.0% mom, 7.6% yoy in April, above expectation of 0.9% mom, 7.3% yoy. For the month, industrial producer prices in the Eurozone increased by 1.8% for intermediate goods, by 1.0% in the energy sector, by 0.5% for non-durable consumer goods, by 0.4% for durable consumer goods and by 0.3% for capital goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.9%.

EU PPI came in at 0.9% mom, 7.6% yoy. The highest increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Ireland (+6.2%), Spain (+2.9%) and Estonia (+2.1%), while the only decreases were observed in Croatia (-0.4%) and France (-0.3%).

Full release here.

