Mon, Jun 14, 2021 @ 13:26 GMT
HomeLive CommentsEurozone industrial production rose 0.8% mom in Apr, EU up 0.5% mom

Eurozone industrial production rose 0.8% mom in Apr, EU up 0.5% mom

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone industrial production rose 0.8% mom in April, above expectation of 0.4% mom. Production of durable consumer goods rose by 3.4% mom, energy by 3.2% mom, capital goods by 1.4% mom and intermediate goods by 0.8% mom, while the production of non-durable consumer goods fell by -0.3% mom.

EU industrial production rose 0.5% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest increases were registered in Belgium (+7.4%), Malta (+5.6%) and Estonia (+4.4%). The largest decreases were observed in Denmark (-3.8%), Hungary (-3.2%) and Lithuania (-2.4%).

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.