Eurozone industrial production rose 0.8% mom in Apr, EU up 0.5% mom

Eurozone industrial production rose 0.8% mom in April, above expectation of 0.4% mom. Production of durable consumer goods rose by 3.4% mom, energy by 3.2% mom, capital goods by 1.4% mom and intermediate goods by 0.8% mom, while the production of non-durable consumer goods fell by -0.3% mom.
EU industrial production rose 0.5% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest increases were registered in Belgium (+7.4%), Malta (+5.6%) and Estonia (+4.4%). The largest decreases were observed in Denmark (-3.8%), Hungary (-3.2%) and Lithuania (-2.4%).