Siegfried Russwurm, President of Germany’s BDI industry association, said in a speech, “we need an honest discussion about how we deal with autocratic trading partners,” like China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Brazil. “We advocate responsible coexistence and cooperation – with clear boundaries.”

He also urged, “we must not shy away from confrontation when red lines are crossed. Universal human rights, for example, are not an ‘internal affair’.”