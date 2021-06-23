Canada retail sales dropped -5.7% in Apr on pandemic third wave

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Canada retail sales dropped -5.7% mom to CAD 54.8B in April, worse than expectation of -5.1% mom. That’s the largest decline since April 2020, due to the third wave of pandemic. Ex-auto sales dropped -7.2% mom, versus expectation of -4.4% mom.

Largest declines were observed in clothing and clothing accessories stores (-28.6%) and general merchandise stores (-8.1%). Sales decreased in 9 of 11 subsectors, representing 74.2% of retail trade.

Statistics Canada’s advance estimate suggests that sales would have declined further by -3.2% in May.

Full release here.