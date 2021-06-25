UK Gfk consumer confidence unchanged at -9, upwards trajectory still on track

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK Gfk consumer confidence was unchanged at -9 in June, below expectation of -7. Joe Staton, Client Strategy Director GfK, says: “While the shifting sands of an end to lockdown might be the closest most of us get to a summer beach holiday, consumer confidence remains stable at -9 after 16 months of a COVID-induced roller-coaster. A repetition of last month’s score doesn’t mean confidence is about to nose-dive. The upwards trajectory for the Index since the dark days at the start of the pandemic is currently still on track.”

