Germany ZEW dropped to 63.3, but current situation soared to 21.9

Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment tumbled to 63.3 in July, down from 79.8, below expectation of 75.4. Though, Current Situation index jumped to 21.9, up from -9.1, above expectation of 5.0. Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment also dropped to 61.2, down from 81.3, below expectation of 84.4. Eurozone Current Situation rose 30.4 pts to 6.0.

“The economic development continues to normalise. In the meantime, the situation indicator for Germany has clearly overcome the coronavirus-related decline. Although the ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment has once again fallen significantly, it is still at a very high level. The financial market experts therefore expect the overall economic situation to be extraordinarily positive in the coming six months,” comments ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach on current expectations.

