US ISM services dropped to 60.1 in June, employment dropped to 49.3

US ISM services dropped to 60.1 in June, employment dropped to 49.3

US ISM Services PMI dropped to 60.1 in June, down from 64.0, missed expectation of 63.5. Business activity/production dropped -5.8 to 60.4. New orders dropped -1.8 to 62.1. Employment dropped -6.0 to 49.3, back in contraction. Supplier deliveries dropped -1.9 to 68.5. Prices dropped -1.1 to 79.5.

ISM said, “The past relationship between the Services PMI and the overall economy indicates that the Services PMI for June (60.1 percent) corresponds to a 3.8-percent increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis.”

Full release here.

