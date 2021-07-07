Australia AiG services dropped to 57.8, question on filling positions to fill orders

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia AiG Performance of Services index dropped to 57.8 in June, down from 61.2. Sales dropped -2.5 pts to 66.1. Employment dropped -2.4 pts to 54.2. New orders dropped sharply by -11.7 to 56.6. Input prices dropped -2.7 to 65.4. Selling prices dropped -9.9 to 53.5. Average wages rose 2.9 to 66.0.

Ai Group Chief Executive, Innes Willox, said: “Some adverse impacts on demand and supply chains were associated with the COVID lockdowns and restrictions imposed by other states and territories. Businesses were also constrained by an inability to fill positions required either to maintain existing levels of activity or to expand to meet higher demand. Wages growth accelerated in June and input prices continued to rise although at a more moderate rate than in the previous month. The healthy rise in new orders came on top of the sharp rise in the previous month and points to strong demand over coming months. A key question for many businesses will be whether they can fill positions required to fill these orders.”

Full release here.