Fri, Jul 09, 2021 @ 08:39 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUK GDP grew 0.8% mom in May, still -3.1% below pre-pandemic level

UK GDP grew 0.8% mom in May, still -3.1% below pre-pandemic level

By ActionForex.com

UK GDP grew 0.8% mom in May, well below expectation of 1.9% mom. That’s still the fourth consecutive month of growth. Service sector grew 0.9% mom. Production grew 0.8% mom, returned to growth. Manufacturing contracted -0.1% mom. Construction contracted for a second consecutive month, by -0.8% mom.

Overall GDP was still -3.1% below pre-pandemic level seen in February 2020. Services was -3.4% low, production -2.6% lower, while manufacturing was -3.0% lower. But construction was 0.3% above the pre-pandemic level.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.