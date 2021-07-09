UK GDP grew 0.8% mom in May, still -3.1% below pre-pandemic level

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK GDP grew 0.8% mom in May, well below expectation of 1.9% mom. That’s still the fourth consecutive month of growth. Service sector grew 0.9% mom. Production grew 0.8% mom, returned to growth. Manufacturing contracted -0.1% mom. Construction contracted for a second consecutive month, by -0.8% mom.

Overall GDP was still -3.1% below pre-pandemic level seen in February 2020. Services was -3.4% low, production -2.6% lower, while manufacturing was -3.0% lower. But construction was 0.3% above the pre-pandemic level.

Full release here.