Fri, Jul 09, 2021 @ 11:44 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBundesbank Weidmann: ECB not striving for either lower or higher inflation

Bundesbank Weidmann: ECB not striving for either lower or higher inflation

By ActionForex.com

Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said ECB is “”not striving for either lower or higher rates” of inflation with the new symmetric target. He added, the 2% medium term inflation goal is a “clear and easily understandable objective,” and that “temporary deviations from the target in either direction can occur.”

Separately, Governing Council member Olli Rehn said the “new inflation goal is unambiguous.” Clearly, the “medium-term core inflation forecast of 1.4% below new aim.”

Another Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said ECB will still need to analyze the meaning of a “temporary” overshoot of inflation. “We didn’t discuss any duration, we didn’t discuss any numbers. It’s all about the context,” he said. “In monetary policy, you have to combine the direction with judgment. We set the direction very clearly.”

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.