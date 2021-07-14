Wed, Jul 14, 2021 @ 06:10 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFitch affirms US rating at AAA with negative outlook

Fitch affirms US rating at AAA with negative outlook

By ActionForex.com

Fitch Ratings affirmed US Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at “AAA” with a “negative” outlook. It said, the rating is “supported by structural strengths that include the size of the economy, high per capita income and a dynamic business environment.” It’s “debt tolerance” is considered “higher” than that of other AAA sovereigns.

The negative outlook reflects “ongoing risks to the public finances and debt trajectory, notwithstanding the improvement in Fitch’s fiscal and debt projections since its last review”. Key variables including “real interest rates and fiscal deficits may not follow the expected path, potentially creating downside risk.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.