New Zealand BusinessNZ manufacturing rose to 60.7, facing labor shortages and logistics disruptions

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index rose from 58.6 to 60.7 in June. Looking at some details, production dropped slightly form 64.8 to 64.5. Employment rose from 52.0 to 56.5. New orders rose slightly from 63.5 to 63.6. Finished stocks rose from 53.6 to 57.3. Deliveries rose from 53.4 to 55.0.

BusinessNZ’s executive director for manufacturing Catherine Beard said: “Despite the overall pick-up in activity, the proportion of negative comments (53.1%) remained higher than positive ones (46.8%). Many of the positive comments outlined increased demand, but this is counterbalanced by significant labour shortages and logistics disruptions many manufacturers are now facing.”

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.