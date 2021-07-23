Germany PMI composite rose to record 62.5, remains in the fast lane

Fri, Jul 23, 2021 @ 08:54 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Germany PMI Manufacturing rose from 65.1 to 65.6 in July, above expectation of 64.1. PMI Services rose from 57.5 to 62.2, above expectation of 59.5, record high since June 1997. PMI Composite rose from 60.1 to 62.5, record high since Jan 1998.

Phil Smith, Associate Director at IHS Markit said: “Germany’s private sector economy remains in the fast lane to recovery, according to July’s flash PMI survey. Buoyed by a resurgent service sector, the survey’s headline index is now at a record high and signals that the recovery still possesses strong momentum at the start of the third quarter.”

