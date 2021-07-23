UK PMI composite dropped to 57.7, Delta variant overshadowed freedom day

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK PMI Manufacturing dropped from 63.9 to 60.4, below expectation of 62.7. PMI Services dropped from 62.4 to 57.8, below expectation of 62.0. PMI Composite dropped from 62.2 to 57.7.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, said: “July saw the UK economy’s recent growth spurt stifled by the rising wave of virus infections, which subdued customer demand, disrupted supply chains and caused widespread staff shortages, and also cast a darkening shadow over the outlook.

“Concerns over the Delta variant have meanwhile overshadowed the passing of “freedom day”, and were a key factor alongside Brexit and rising costs behind a sharp slide in business expectations for the year ahead, which slumped to the lowest since last October. The PMI indicates that GDP growth will likely have slowed in the third quarter, after having rebounded sharply in the second quarter.”

