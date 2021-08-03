US 10-year yield tumbled on delta concerns

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US benchmark treasury yields dropped sharply overnight on concern of the spread of delta variant in the country. According to latest CDC data, There were more than 72k new COVID cases a day on average in the US in the last seven days. That’s a level not seen since February. The fall in treasury yield lifted Yen generally higher, in particular against Dollar.

10-year yield dropped -0.065 to close at 1.174, after dipping to as low as 1.151. The development suggests that corrective fall from 1.765 is probably resume to resume through 1.128 low. Still, we’d continue to expect strong support between 0.985/1.134 (50% and 61.8% retracement of 0.504 to 1.765) to contain downside to finish off the correction eventually.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>