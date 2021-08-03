Fed Bullard: monetary policy needs to be more nimble in new regime

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Reuters that current inflation, which is well over Fed’s target, is at levels which former chairs like Alan Greenspan would have “immediately tried to quash.” He called for swift action on ending the asset purchase program. “We are not being that preemptive. Our models say this will settle down, but in the meantime it will be pretty volatile,” he said, “what I want to be prepared for and get the committee prepared for is the risk that this is an unpredictable situation.”

Bullard also said a new “regime” may have arrived and “monetary policy needs to be more nimble.” The global equilibrium was upset by the pandemic, and “the reverberations will continue, and you will have a lot more volatility than you are used to.”

“We will have long, lingering effects as the rest of the world recovers. You have shortages and bottlenecks everywhere. You have Europe likely to grow more quickly in coming quarters,” Bullard said. “You have industries still adjusting to the post-pandemic world – many things happening, and at a pace we are not used to.”

