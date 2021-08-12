Fed Kaplan: Could announce tapering in Sep, starts in Oct

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said yesterday that if the economy unfolds between now and the September meeting as he expected, “I would be in favor of announcing a plan at the September meeting and beginning tapering in October.”
“The reason I’m saying we ought to begin the tapering soon is I think these purchases are very well equipped to stimulate demand. But we don’t have a demand problem in the economy,” he told CNBC.
“My thought is I’d rather take the foot off the accelerator soon and reduce the RPMs,” he added. “What I don’t want to do is keeping running at this speed for too long and then we’re going to have to take more aggressive action down the road.”