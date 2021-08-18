Wed, Aug 18, 2021 @ 11:46 GMT
Eurozone CPI finalized at 2.2% yoy in Jul, core CPI at 0.7% yoy

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 2.2% yoy in July 2021, up from June’s 1.9% yoy. Core CPI was finalized at 0.7% yoy. Highest contribution came from energy (+1.34%), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.35%), services (+0.31%) and non-energy industrial goods (+0.17%).

EU CPI was finalized at 2.5%, up from 2.2% in June. The lowest annual rates were registered in Malta (0.3%), Greece (0.7%) and Italy (1.0%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Estonia (4.9%), Poland and Hungary (both 4.7%). Compared with June, annual inflation fell in nine Member States, remained stable in two and rose in sixteen.

